The CW As We Know It Is About To Change Forever – Here's What You Need To Know

It is the end of an era and the dawn of a new day for The CW. There has been much speculation this year that the network was going to be sold by Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the media conglomerate that resulted from the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery earlier this year. Well, that has finally come to fruition as Nexstar Media Group has confirmed they will be acquiring a majority stake in the network.

In a press release, Nexstar revealed that it has entered into an agreement to take over 75% of the network. Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery each would retain 12.5% ownership once the deal closes, which is expected to happen in the third quarter of this current fiscal year. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed at the time of this writing.

On an important note, the company confirmed that Mark Pedowitz will continue to serve as The CW's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, overseeing the day-to-day operations. For how long? It's unclear, but that will provide at least some stability during the transition. Nexstar, in its press release, also explained its reasoning for the purchase: