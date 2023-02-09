Bob Iger Lays Out Disney's Future: Streaming, Savings, And Franchises To The Rescue

Disney shocked the business world when it was announced in November 2022 that CEO Bob Iger, who led the company to heights it had never seen before, was returning to his post. Bob Chapek, who had taken over for him in 2020, was out after a tumultuous, short tenure. Iger had his first big return to the spotlight recently as Disney held its first quarterly earnings call following the executive's return, with much pressure to steer the ship in the right direction. Iger wasted no time in making big, drastic changes, particularly in light of the fact that Disney+ lost subscribers for the first time since its launch (2.4 million of them, to be exact).

The company did, overall, beat expectations with reported revenues of $23.5 billion, up 8% from a year ago. Iger was welcomed with open arms and Wall Street has responded kindly to what he laid out; Disney's stock was up nearly 3% the morning following the call. During the Q&A portion of the call, the theme of "Welcome back, Bob" emerged. The response was warm, so much so that activist investor Nelson Peltz, who had been in a proxy fight looking to get a board seat, dropped his case. "We wish the very best to Bob, this management team and the board. We will be watching. We will be rooting," Peltz said to CNBC.

Brutal though elements of Iger's sweeping changes may be, what he's saying is working so far. Iger has completely reorganized the company into three divisions: Disney Entertainment, which houses most of the streaming and media operations; Parks, Experiences and Products; and ESPN. This all but dismantled everything Chapek had done in his stead. Overall, much of what the CEO (who has two years to find a successor) wants to do boils down to focusing on streaming, finding savings, and leaning into big franchises.