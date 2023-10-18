Netflix Is Raising Prices Yet Again

Get ready for your wallet to take a little hit, Netflix subscribers, as the company is raising prices for some of its plans effective immediately. The streaming service made the announcement during its most recent quarterly earnings report. The good news? Anyone who subscribes to the ad-supported plan ($6.99 a month in the U.S.) or the Standard plan ( $15.49 in the U.S.) will be unaffected. The Basic and Premium plans, however, are going up in price.

In its Q3 2023 letter to investors, Netflix revealed that the Basic plan in the U.S. will now cost $11.99 per month, up from $9.99. Meanwhile, the Premium plan will now cost $22.99 per month in the U.S., up from $19.99. Prices will also increase effective today for subscribers in the U.K. and France. In the letter, Netflix explained the increases, saying the following:

"While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same — a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more. Starting today, we're adjusting prices in the US, UK and France."

The company had hit the pause button on price increases during the pandemic. But as the streaming wars heat up, that has long since been abandoned. Netflix already increased its prices early last year. The streaming leader has been under increased financial pressure since its stock price plummeted last year and has been looking to shore up its finances ever since. Consumers — quite literally — are the ones paying the price.