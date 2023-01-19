Netflix's First Quarter With Ad-Supported Tier Exceeds Expectations

Netflix did not have a great year in 2022. That being said, things are already looking up in 2023, as the company recently reported its fourth-quarter earnings from last year. The outlook was better than Wall Street expected, and the ad-supported tier launched late last year in particular brought in more subscribers than anticipated. Per the company's letter to its shareholders, 7.66 million subscribers signed up for the cheaper, ad-supported plan.

Ahead of the report, forecasts expected around 4.5 million subs to be added thanks to the new plan, which costs $6.99 per month. This is far cheaper than the $15.49 it currently takes to subscribe to Netflix's standard plan. With far more streaming competition in the marketplace from HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, Apple TV+, and many others, cost-saving is becoming more important for individual streaming subscribers. These numbers strongly support that idea. Netflix said the following in a statement:

"2022 was a tough year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish. We believe we have a clear path to reaccelerate our revenue growth: continuing to improve all aspects of Netflix, launching paid sharing and building our ads offering. As always, our north stars remain pleasing our members and building even greater profitability over time."

Bumpy would be an understatement. Due to a loss in subscribers, the company's stock plummeted, and Netflix was even sued over the whole thing. It got ugly, with layoffs that followed and budgets that tightened. So, the early numbers for this ad-supported tier are a much-needed bright spot.