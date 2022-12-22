2023 Will Finally Mark The End Of Netflix Password Sharing

2022 was the year that Netflix lost $54 billion overnight, and 2023 is the year that it will finally clamp down on password sharing in an attempt to monetize it.

We've known for a while now that the great password-sharing crackdown was coming, with reports first indicating that it was likely on the horizon back in April when Netflix released its first-quarter report for 2022 and the reality sank in that it had lost all those billions. This was on top of the other $50 billion in value that the company lost when it first rang in the New Year back in January and the news broke that it had fallen short of its subscriber goals, experiencing its worst 24-hour period on the stock market since 2012. Then, in an October newsletter to shareholders (as reported by Time), the announcement came that Netflix would officially start charging for password-sharing in early 2023.

Now, 2023 is almost here, and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has addressed the paid password-sharing change further, acknowledging to investors this month (via The Wall Street Journal): "Make no mistake, I don't think consumers are going to love it right out of the gate." According to Netflix, over 100 million viewers now access the service using borrowed passwords. The company has indicated that it will be looking at things like account activity, IP addresses, and device IDs in its effort to curb password-sharing.