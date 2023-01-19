Reed Hastings Is Leaving His Co-CEO Role At Netflix

It's the end of an era. Reed Hastings, the man who co-founded Netflix with Marc Randolph in 1997, will be stepping down from his role as co-CEO of the massive media empire. Hastings announced the news via a press release, sharing his enthusiasm for the first 25 years of Netflix and his hope for its future. Hastings will stay on as executive chairman at the streaming giant, but Netflix COO Greg Peters will step up to fill Hasting's shoes as co-CEO alongside Ted Sarandos. In the release, Hastings said that the plan to have Peters and Sarandos co-run the streaming giant has been in the works since the pair were promoted to COO and co-CEO two and a half years ago.

Additionally, Bela Bajaria has been promoted to Netflix's chief content officer, taking on the role Sarandos once held himself, and Scott Stuber is now chairman of Netflix Film. How these promotions will change the day-to-day workings and structure within Netflix has yet to be seen. While it's not a big surprise that Hastings is stepping down given his long career with the company, it is a little unsettling wondering how the company might change as a result. Sarandos has made some less-than-great decisions as co-CEO already, like his response to Dave Chappelle's stand-up special controversy and making obscenely expensive movies that cannot possibly recoup their budget in the streaming world, so hopefully Hastings' exist isn't the nail in the Netflix corporate coffin. Sarandos is already pretty unpopular with subscribers and his commitment to ending password-sharing is quickly turning him into everyone's least favorite media CEO, so here's hoping Peters can help steer the ship a bit more smoothly.