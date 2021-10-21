Netflix CEO Admits He 'Screwed Up' Response To Dave Chappelle Controversy, But Employees Still Engage In A Walkout

Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed to Variety on October 19 that he regrets his last comments about the fallout behind Dave Chapelle's latest comedy special, "The Closer," which has been criticized for being transphobic. He told the outlet:

"Obviously, I screwed up that internal communication. I did that, and I screwed it up in two ways. First and foremost, I should have led with a lot more humanity. Meaning, I had a group of employees who were definitely feeling pain and hurt from a decision we made. [...] We landed with some things that were much more blanket and matter-of-fact that are not at all accurate. Of course storytelling has real impact in the real world. I reiterate that because it's why I work here, it's why we do what we do. That impact can be hugely positive, and it can be quite negative. [...] We are trying to support creative freedom and artistic expression among the artists that work at Netflix. Sometimes, and we do make sure our employees understand this, because of that... there will be things on Netflix that you dislike. That you even find to be harmful. Where we'll definitely draw the line is on something that would intentionally call for physically harming other people or even remove protections."

In a company-wide email dated October 11, Sarandos initially communicated with Netflix staffers and made extremely controversial claims in response to the backlash. "With 'The Closer,' we understand that the concern is not about offensive-to-some content but titles which could increase real world harm (such as further marginalizing already marginalized groups, hate, violence etc.)," he wrote at the time. "While some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn't directly translate to real-world harm."

Throughout the special, Chappelle makes light of his reputation by jokingly referring to himself as transphobic, going as far as to defend "Harry Potter" author, J.K. Rowling, who has also been accused of transphobic behaviors and beliefs. Additionally, he shares a story about a transgender comedian who allegedly committed suicide after dealing with online harassment following her defense of the "Half Baked" star. At the end of his act, Chappelle pleaded with the LGBTQ+ community to stop "punching down" at comedians. Unsurprisingly, the special was immediately panned by many because of the insensitive and offensive content.