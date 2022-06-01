Netflix's Solution To Its Money Woes Is To Just Make Expensive Movies

If you've been paying attention to the recent headlines involving Netflix's business woes, you're probably starting to suspect the streamer's executives might be better suited to running a tech company than a film and TV studio. After laying off numerous staff members and gutting its animation department, the company is looking for other ways to offset the plummeting value of its stock and failure to reach its subscriber goals at a time when its biggest competitors in the streaming game are breathing down its neck.

Its solution? Make more expensive movies, of course! That's not even an exaggeration. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix's co-chief executive officer and chief content officer Ted Sarandos provided an update on the company's plans in its April earnings call, stating it would strive to make both costlier and better movies while reducing the total number of films its produces. Here's his direct quote:

"Just a few years ago, we were struggling to out-monetize the market on little art films. Today, we're releasing some of the most popular and most watched movies in the world. Just over the last few months, things like 'Don't Look Up' and 'Red Notice' and 'Adam Project,' as examples of that."

That... seems like a bad idea? The whole appeal of Netflix is that it's provided a home for mid-budget genre fare at a time when the only films that seems to be doing well at the box office are either big-budget tentpoles or low-cost horror movies (with exceptions like this year's "The Lost City"). Notably, mid-budget rom-coms like "The Kissing Booth" and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" have not only given the genre a new lease on life, they've also led to franchises for Netflix, making the situation mutually-beneficial for all concerned parties.