The Lost City And RRR Prove There Is Room For More Than Superheroes At The Box Office

In its opening weekend, led by Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, Paramount's rom-com "The Lost City" easily beat out the competition taking in $31 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It proves a lot of things all at once. First and foremost, Bullock is a bona fide movie star who can put meat in seats and has been for several decades now. When we talk about the dying art of the true blue movie star, her name deserves more respect. Also, for what it's worth, Tatum is on one hell of a run, with "Dog" still doing well coming in at number seven this week, now standing at $68 million worldwide for a $15 million budgeted flick. That's the good stuff right there.

Speaking of budgets, "The Lost City" comes with a reported price tag of $68 million (before marketing). It's not cheap and it's at the very high end of what we might call mid-budget, but the early results suggest this bet is going to pay off for Paramount. Amazingly, this is now the third movie in a row to top the box office for Paramount in 2022, with both "Scream" and "Jackass Forever" also managing to do so. This is particularly remarkable as it was revealed last year that the studio was going to be scaling back on theatrical to focus on its streaming business with Paramount+. Perhaps it might be a good time to really think about corporate strategy, eh?

In any event, this is a great win for all involved, particularly movie theaters that need more than superheroes to survive. It really did seem like Netflix had the market cornered on rom-coms in recent years and it's good to see that, under the right circumstances, they can still be theatrically viable prospects.