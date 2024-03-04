Blumhouse Wrote A Truth Or Dare Sequel That We Never Got To See

In the year of our Lord Cthulhu 2024, it's abundantly clear what the general aims of the Blumhouse production company are: to make a variety of mid- to low-budget genre features that contain any sort of hook which will make a return on their investment. The 21st century's version of old exploitation companies like Empire International Pictures and New World Pictures, Blumhouse occasionally produces a breakout prestige genre film, but more often than not they're making, y'know, "Night Swim."

Not that that's a bad thing, mind you. Jason Blum and company know that horror fans love a balanced diet, happily taking their veggies along with their french fries. One of the most "french fry" movies Blumhouse ever made was 2018's "Truth or Dare," a film in which the most famous high school party game turns deadly once a supernatural element (a demon named Calux, naturally) forces the players to either participate or forfeit their lives.

A mash-up of tropes from "Final Destination," "The Ring," and "It Follows," "Truth or Dare" did smart, Blumhouse-style business at the box office upon release, making $95.3 million over a $3.5 million budget. If you look at those numbers and think to yourself "Gee, shouldn't they have made a sequel by now?," then you won't be too shocked to learn that not only was a sequel proposed, but it actually came close to happening. Sadly, a few factors (not the least of which being COVID-related shutdowns) conspired to thwart those plans, which would've seen "Truth or Dare" enter the exciting world of horror franchise meta-sequel territory.