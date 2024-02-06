Blumhouse's New Imaginary Trailer Puts A Horrifying Spin On Childhood Whimsy

They only come along every once in a blue moon: the dueling movies. 1998 was an especially unusual year in that it saw two of them hitting theaters, with killer asteroid films "Deep Impact" and "Armageddon" going head-to-head within the same 12-month span as the animated insect flicks "Antz" and "A Bug's Life." There haven't been too many since then, save for the clash of the White House action-thrillers in 2013 with "Olympus Has Fallen" and "White House Down." (For our purposes, I'm not including the years when we get multiple adaptations of the same work, like when Guillermo del Toro and Robert Zemeckis unveiled their respective "Pinocchio" films a mere three months apart.) Now, 2024 is bringing us the next big showdown between movies with remarkably similar premises.

The unexpected shared theme? Imaginary friends.

Okay, fine, so John Krasinski's family-friendly "IF" and Jeff Wadlow's horror thriller "Imaginary" seem to have almost nothing in common besides revolving around children's imaginary pals. Nevertheless, there's no denying it's a little strange that we're getting two films based on that exact same premise in quick succession. The former of these titles take what you could refer to as the "Inside Out" approach, depicting imaginary friends as being extensions of a child's mind (à la Bing Bong), from their colorful appearances to their kidlike demeanor. The latter, on the other hand, portrays them as being ancient monsters who have tormented humans ever since we learned to walk upright. Check out the new "Imaginary" trailer above.