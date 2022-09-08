A Bug's Life Vs Antz: How 1998 Gave Us Twin Ant-Centric CGI Movies Within 49 Days

While there have been myriad films based on Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel "The Adventures of Pinocchio," it's unusual that 2022 should see two of them released in such close proximity to one another. On September 8, Disney+ released a "Pinocchio" movie meant to be a direct remake of Ben Starpsteen's and Hamilton Luske's 1940 animated version. The version is directed by Robert Zemeckis, and will star Tom Hanks as Gepetto. Then, on November 25, Netflix will release a stop-motion animated version of "Pinocchio" directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. These two films, both high-profile and made by rival studios, are now, by dint of their release schedule, going to be linked together in perpetuity. One will not be discussed without mentioning the other.

Forgotten in the shuffle is the Russian animated film "Pinocchio: A True Story," which was released in North America back in March.

The phenomenon of twin blockbusters is a curious one. Periodically, two studios will — for various reasons — latch onto similar projects at about the same time. Historically, common etiquette would dictate that one studio back off and let the other go ahead with their project; after all, neither studio would want to split a potential audience. Sometimes, however, that etiquette fails, and two studios charge toward each other in a bizarre game of chicken, each one hoping the other will back down. Then, when neither studio does, two versions of more-or-less the same movie hit theaters within a year of each other, creating cinematic fraternal twins.

One of the more notable examples of this phenomenon came late in 1998, when DreamWorks released their film "Antz" less than two months before Pixar released their own "A Bug's Life." Two ant-centric CGI movies in 49 days.