TikTok Has Broken Hollywood And No One Knows What To Do About It

To make matters even more complicated, some studios and streamers have started releasing their own projects in the same format on the app. For example, Peacock has made available the first episode of Craig Robinson's "Killing It" on the app in 10-minute chunks, as well as an episode of "Love Island: USA." Important to note: First-episode previews are often released on YouTube or social media, and it could very well be in some staff's contracts as acceptable promotional material. At the same time, it doesn't seem to be super common, as WGA Strike Captain Carolien Renard pointed out on Twitter, "Hmmmm. Are we accounting for whole-ass episodes of TV being uploaded on TikTok and Twitter in our contracts now? Cause remember when Apple dropped the entire first episode of 'Silo' on here[?]"

I completely understand why a studio would release the first episode for free to try and lure in new viewers because it's the same reason why drug lords give away product to get folks hooked on the stuff. The problem is that if a studio or streamer uploads episodes on TikTok in the same manner as people illegally uploading material they do not have the rights to, it's going to cause additional confusion while media literacy is already in the crapper. "I watched that on TikTok" is already becoming part of the burgeoning common teen vernacular, an indication that if viewers are given the option to watch things on TikTok instead of streaming or in theaters, they're going to do it.

Of course, I'm not here to generalize and there are plenty of people who do see the preview material on TikTok and immediately boot up a streamer to watch the full series or movie as intended, but it feels like we're at the precipice of the next step in the evolution of how we consume media. If we don't dedicate the time to following these trends and behaviors, they're going to pass us by and we'll be busy playing catch-up, instead of being prepared.