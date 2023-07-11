The Bleak Future Of Streaming Suggests A World Without Cult Classics

An ugly trend has (re)emerged in the streaming era. Regardless of the time, energy, creativity, and passion put into a film or TV series, those in positions of power at film and TV studios can seemingly erase a project out of existence in order to file it as a loss on their taxes. It's especially worrisome considering many of these movies and series aren't given physical or digital releases outside of streaming, giving the impression that they've been exiled into nothingness. There are no rogue VHS tapes circulating around secondhand stores just waiting to wind up in the right hands. It's as if we've been thrown back into the 1970s or '80s, when a show being cancelled often meant there was never any way to see it again.

This is a ghastly practice no matter how you look at it (unless you're the type of loser who recreationally brown-noses billionaires on social media), but it also indicates an especially worrying trend in regard to cult films. After the latest announcement of streaming project dumping, a viral tweet from Miller Ross directly addressed how these decisions will directly impact the future of cult films:

"There will never be another cult classic. If your movie or show underperforms, it will be removed from sight, and that eventual groundswell of support that's turned everything from 'Blade Runner' to 'Heathers' from disastrous flops to huge successes will never find it. The end."

Cult films are the lifeblood of so many cinephiles, and imagining a world without them points to a bleak and sanitized existence. Ross has a point. Streaming apps have become one of the dominant methods of consuming entertainment, effectively killing the rental market and continuing to choke out cable television. Cult classics existed before home video, and certainly before streaming, but we still have to wonder: Does the bleak future of streaming suggest a world without new cult classics?