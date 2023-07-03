Hey, Remember When Owen Wilson And Pierce Brosnan Teamed Up For An Action Thriller?

Moving abroad to start a new job can be a daunting prospect. When we relocated to Brno in the Czech Republic in 2009, it was an all-or-nothing gamble. We'd sold our furniture and given away pretty much everything else to charity, saving just our personal effects and keepsakes. Money was very tight, with just enough of a bankroll to keep us going for three months unless my partner also found work. We spent that period sleeping on air beds, and mine developed a slow puncture. I'd wake up in the middle of the night with it wrapped around me, and have to blow it up again before I could get some more kip.

Luckily, in a safe and peaceful country like the Czech Republic, we didn't have to worry about getting caught up in a violent uprising, a nightmare scenario that horror director John Erick Dowdle ("As Above, So Below") tackles in his dubious action thriller "No Escape." Released in 2015 without much fanfare, the low-budget movie saw Owen Wilson playing against type as a regular guy trying to protect his family before hitting the catwalk again in "Zoolander 2." The film paired the actor with Lake Bell as his resourceful wife and also starred Pierce Brosnan, eating up the screen in full disreputable "The Matador" mode.

"No Escape" performed well at the box office, making over $54 million from its extremely modest $5 million budget, but critics were split between praising its action and suspense and decrying its "borderline xenophobia." They weren't the only ones who took issue with the film's portrayal of an anonymous Southeast Asian country, which caused controversy and upset the Cambodian government in particular.

Eight years later, "No Escape" has recently muscled its way into Netflix's Top 10 movies in some regions. So what is it all about, and is it worth your time?