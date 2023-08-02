Thanks To Barbenheimer, AMC Theatres Just Had Its Best Box Office Week Ever

65 U.S. AMC locations set individual new single-week box office records during that week, including 13 locations in the greater Los Angeles area. It figures to be another big week for both of those movies, but there's also "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" and "Meg 2: The Trench" coming down the pipeline. It certainly seems like it may be another good week for AMC and other exhibitors. That success is very welcome after a mixed bag of a summer, where movies like "The Flash" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" failed to meet sky-high expectations.

It's not exactly news that movie theaters have had a rough go over the past few years. The pandemic upended the business entirely, with big chains like AMC left out to dry for most of 2020 with no new movies to show, and no willing customers to show them to. The recovery has been slower than many expected, in no small part because home viewing is now easier than ever thanks to the proliferation of streaming and the rise of premium VOD. Today's news is the type of win AMC and other theater chains badly needed.

Big, record-breaking hits have been hard to come by in the post-pandemic landscape. Yes, we've had massive breakouts like "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Top Gun: Maverick," and "Avatar: The Way of Water," but those are the exceptions and not the rule. The fact that two big non-franchise movies are delivering such huge crowds at once is a good sign. One can only hope more movies break out between now and the end of 2023.