How To Watch Tarot At Home

Look, far be it from me to tell a young, diverse, and predominantly non-male group of horror-movie protagonists what to do. But if I were ever in a situation that involved dabbling with the supernatural in highly creepy settings while also breaking long-established rules involved with the aforementioned dabbling, I would simply not do that. Of course, there wouldn't be a movie for us to talk about here in that hypothetical, but that ain't my problem!

For better or worse (you can probably guess which one it is), nobody involved with the production of "Tarot" bothered to listen to my advice. For this group of college kids who committed the faux pas of all faux pas by messing with a tarot deck that wasn't theirs to begin with, the end result was ... pretty messy, to put it mildly. Writer/directors Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg (along with co-writer Nicholas Adams) certainly didn't hold back in their feature film debut, staging a series of gruesome kills that haunt our main group of characters after a tarot reading gone horribly wrong. The film plays out with stakes and tension built around a ticking clock, forcing the overmatched kids to find an answer to this mystery before they meet a gnarly end themselves. Led by a cast of young up-and-coming talent like Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, Jacob Batalon, and "Mean Girls" (2024) star Avantika, the film debuted earlier this month to not-so-hot reviews and, unfortunately, an even more unremarkable opening weekend ... though there remains hope for a solid enough box office performance in the long run.

In any case, Sony Pictures has officially made "Tarot" available to watch at home. Read on for all the details below!