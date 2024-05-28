How To Watch Tarot At Home
Look, far be it from me to tell a young, diverse, and predominantly non-male group of horror-movie protagonists what to do. But if I were ever in a situation that involved dabbling with the supernatural in highly creepy settings while also breaking long-established rules involved with the aforementioned dabbling, I would simply not do that. Of course, there wouldn't be a movie for us to talk about here in that hypothetical, but that ain't my problem!
For better or worse (you can probably guess which one it is), nobody involved with the production of "Tarot" bothered to listen to my advice. For this group of college kids who committed the faux pas of all faux pas by messing with a tarot deck that wasn't theirs to begin with, the end result was ... pretty messy, to put it mildly. Writer/directors Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg (along with co-writer Nicholas Adams) certainly didn't hold back in their feature film debut, staging a series of gruesome kills that haunt our main group of characters after a tarot reading gone horribly wrong. The film plays out with stakes and tension built around a ticking clock, forcing the overmatched kids to find an answer to this mystery before they meet a gnarly end themselves. Led by a cast of young up-and-coming talent like Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, Jacob Batalon, and "Mean Girls" (2024) star Avantika, the film debuted earlier this month to not-so-hot reviews and, unfortunately, an even more unremarkable opening weekend ... though there remains hope for a solid enough box office performance in the long run.
In any case, Sony Pictures has officially made "Tarot" available to watch at home. Read on for all the details below!
Tarot comes to digital release
Mister College Kids. You could have saved them. I gave you all the clues. Wait, sorry, that was a completely different horror movie, but the above image gave me some serious flashbacks to that "The Snowman" meme. (My heartfelt apologies to the cast and crew of "Tarot" for invoking such a disaster of a movie. None of you deserved this.) What were we talking about again? Ah, right. "Tarot" officially makes its debut on home release as of today, with Sony dropping the film on digital in relatively quick fashion — less than a month after its theatrical debut and even as the film continues to play in theaters. In fact, the studio released a new extended preview showing off a whopping ten minutes of footage to celebrate the occasion, which you can check out below.
Viewers at home can either purchase digital copies of "Tarot" for $14.99 or rent it for $9.99 through the digital platform of your choice, such as Apple, Amazon, Google, and more. Additionally, home viewers will have access to a few exclusive bonus features, including a behind-the-scenes look at the production titled "A Twist of Fate: Making the Film," a character-centric extra by the name of "Circle of Friends," and even the cheekily-titled feature "Killer Outtakes." And just to show you I care, I've included the official synopsis of "Tarot" for your convenience below. Don't ever say I didn't do nothin' for you.
When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings — never use someone else's deck — they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.