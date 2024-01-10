Mean Girls Review: A Totally Fetch Movie Musical Loses Its Mean Streak, And That's Grool

1999 was the apex of teen girl cinema, with over a dozen new releases now hailed in "girl world" as seminal classics. But that year also brought the financial juggernaut of "American Pie," and Hollywood realized that there was serious money to be made with boy-centered sex comedies. Pair that with the horrific tragedy at Columbine High School, and suddenly problems like a boy pretending to like you for a payday felt frivolous, and edgier fare felt too dangerous to be entertaining. Teen girl movies didn't outright disappear, but they certainly fell out of popularity and became niche, "chick flick" fare more than ever. The genre has never fully recovered and continues to fight for respect and relevance 25 years later. Fortunately, there have been culture-shifting pop cultural juggernauts that remind Hollywood (and society at large) that teen girls are and will forever be the true tastemakers.

And in 2004, one movie raised a devil-may-care eyebrow and said, "Get in losers, we're changing pop culture forever." I'm talking of course, about "Mean Girls." Arriving in theaters the spring of my freshman year in high school, I was the target audience for "Mean Girls" and have followed the film's permeation of our societal consciousness ever since. I still tell my best friend "Boo, you whore" whenever plans change, I know every lyric of the Broadway musical, and I even taste-tested the "Mean Girls" promotional Toaster Strudels with neon pink frosting. To put it simply — the limit of this film's influence on my life does not exist.

This is to say that Paramount's new take on "Mean Girls," incorporating both elements of the iconic film and the stage musical, had some pretty high heels to feel. Fortunately, the film is a fun and totally fetch amalgamation of both eras of Cady, Regina, Gretchen, Karen, Janis, and Damian.