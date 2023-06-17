Michael Fassbender's Notoriously Awful The Snowman Proves Netflix Users Will Watch Anything

An odd by-product of the streaming revolution is the way in which these platforms churn up previously overlooked films and give them a second life. Most of the time it's probably because viewers mistake a new addition to the library for an entirely new movie, especially since the film most likely didn't make all that big an impact when it was first released.

Often, this can be a good thing. A great thing, in fact. Sometimes streaming platforms can introduce a whole new generation to certified classics, such as when "Heat" started climbing the Netflix charts and a million "Dark Knight" fans spontaneously combusted. Unfortunately, such success stories aren't indicative of the general trend, as you'll soon see when I start laying into "The Snowman."

This 2017 Michael Fassbender-led thriller didn't have to be the flop it became (just look at that RT score). But for some reason, the adaptation of Jo Nesbø's novel took the unique approach of identifying everything cool about the book and discarding it in favor of making a devastatingly forgettable crime thriller. Which is why it was somewhat surprising to see its withered remains exhumed from beneath the glacier of time and propped up at the top of the Netflix charts back in April. Yes, Netflix viewers were either apparently completely unaware of this film and decided to give it a go, or will literally watch anything if it pops up in the "Recently Added" category.