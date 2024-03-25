The 8 Best Horror Movies Of 2024 So Far
We love horror here at /Film, which gives us an excuse to highlight some of the best horror movies of 2024. The year is still young — it's not quite April yet — but there are already a slew of creepy, spooky, and scary titles to pick through and celebrate. We can only hope and assume this list will grow considerably as 2024 continues on, but for now, let's look back at what's already arrived and highlight some titles that might've completely slipped through the cracks for some of you. We've avoided spoilers to keep these films fresh for you. You're welcome. And now, here are the best horror movies of 2024 so far.
Blackout
Larry Fessenden, indie horror auteur, is back — with a werewolf movie. But "Blackout" isn't your typical lycanthrope flick. This is more like a quirky indie character drama that also happens to be about a werewolf. The wolfman in question is Charley Barrett (Alex Hurt), a working-class artist who lives in the small autumnal town of Talbot Falls. When we meet Charley, he appears to be getting his affairs in order. There's a reason for that: he knows he's a werewolf and he'd like to end his life before he turns back into a monster and kills more people.
While there's werewolf action to be had here, complete with throats ripped out and limbs torn off, Fessenden is more interested in the characters who populate the town. Seemingly every person who shows up on screen is a quirky, memorable individual, and while some of the performances are shaky, Fessenden's script has a way of making his players, no matter how minor, stand out. Occasionally funny (in a dark sort of way), "Blackout" has a melancholy vibe to match its autumn atmosphere, and best of all, the werewolf is just a guy wearing make-up. Sure, it's not the most sophisticated make-up — but give me a practical werewolf over a CGI monstrosity any day. (Chris Evangelista)
Director: Larry Fessenden
Cast: Alex Hurt, Addison Timlin, Marshall Bell, Joseph Castillo-Midyett, Barbara Crampton
Rating: Unrated
Rotten Tomoates Score: 79%
Immaculate
Remember in 2022 when "Euphoria" season 2 debuted and Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard had a full-on psychological breakdown about sleeping with her best friend's ex-boyfriend and screamed in the mirror "I HAVE NEVER, EVER BEEN HAPPIER!"? Well, the final five minutes of Michael Mohan's nunsploitation flick "Immaculate" starring Sweeney makes the Cassie Howard scream look like a hiccup. Sweeney stars as Sister Cecilia, a young nun who joins a convent in a remote part of the Italian countryside, and quickly realizes something sinfully sinister is going on at this supposed holy sanctuary.
Every bit of "Immaculate" is meticulously designed, with secrets lingering in the background of set decorations and costuming, and the film wisely uses its runtime to completely flip the expectations of the audience. Religious horror — and nun horror, specifically — is nothing new, and "Immaculate" knows that from the first frame. Jump scares are sprinkled in throughout a simmering burn of something blasphemous, and Sweeney's dedication to the role is nothing short of awe-inspiring. She's truly shown why she's one of the most sought-after performers working today, but if she elects to stick with horror, she'll undoubtedly be crowned our new queen.
Director: Michael Mohan
Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Álvaro Morte, Simona Tabasco, Benedetta Porcaroli
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%
It's What's Inside
Not all horror is overtly terrifying, nor is it about how many jump scares can be packed into a 90-minute package. Sometimes, horror is more of a psychological thing where one has to place oneself in the shoes of someone on screen and realize the situation at hand would be downright horrifying, even if it's not presented as "scary," per se. Such is the case with the buzzy "It's What's Inside," a movie that Netflix paid a small fortune for following its premiere at Sundance earlier this year. You can read /Film's 9 out of 10 review of the film right here.
There's a reason Netflix paid so much money for the film. Put plainly, it's one of the most original concepts put to screen in some time, relying totally on the brilliant execution of director Greg Jardin. This serves as his feature directorial debut, which makes what he pulls off all the more impressive. This is one of those "the less said the better" situations but, very basically, the film takes place at a pre-wedding party where a bunch of old friends reunite. It all descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged member of the group shows up with a mysterious suitcase. What's in the case? That's best left unsaid but what we get out of it is funny, wildly inventive, and unexpected. It's one of the best examples of a filmmaker being able to do an awful lot with relatively little in a long time. (Ryan Scott)
Director: Greg Jardin
Cast: Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Devon Terrell
Rating: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%
Late Night with the Devil
A spiritual successor to "Ghostwatch," "Late Night with the Devil" recreates the vibes of a '70s late-night talk show with a devilish twist. David Dastmalchian is pitch-perfect as Jack Delroy, the host "Night Owls with Jack Delroy," a "Tonight Show" knock-off that's slipping in the ratings. Grieving the recent death of his wife and desperate to make his show a hit, Jack plans a Halloween night broadcast where one of his guests is a young girl (Ingrid Torelli) who is the only survivor of a Satanic cult. What starts off as mundane and even comical slowly turns into something far more sinister.
The prospect of a demonic possession live, on air, is too great for Jack to pass up, and as you might imagine, this plan backfires spectacularly. "Late Night with the Devil" takes its time building up to the horror, lulling the audience into a sense of comfort before unleashing nightmarish imagery. There's also a sense of authenticity to the proceedings that makes everything extra heightened. Here is a reminder that the "found footage" sub-genre can still be employed to great effect. (Chris Evangelista)
Director: Colin Cairnes and Cameron Cairnes
Cast: David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, Ingrid Torelli
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Lisa Frankenstein
In the 15 years since Karyn Kusama and Diablo Cody's unfairly maligned "Jennifer's Body" hit theaters, that teen girl horror comedy has since been reclaimed, reassessed, and embraced as a true cult classic. Those who weren't in the thick of the 2009 horror movie discourse often look back at the film's journey with confusion, trying to make sense of how the general public could have ever failed this movie. Well, history seems to be repeating itself with Cody's return to teen girl horror comedies, the twisted and delightful "Lisa Frankenstein." The feature directorial debut of Zelda Williams, "Lisa Frankenstein" centers on an oddball teenage girl who would rather skip keggers with her peers to sit alone in a cemetery of unmarried men and yearn over the guy with the hunkiest headstone. After a mysterious lightning storm reanimates the object of her affection, our titular hero is thrown into a coming-of-rage experience to find replacement body parts for her new man ... without getting caught.
Boasting the trademark teenspeak that made "Juno" an Oscar-winning screenplay, "Lisa Frankenstein" is an absolute blast and will most certainly be rediscovered years from now as the cult classic it deserves to be. Fortunately, as was the case with "Jennifer's Body," I'm here on the ground floor with "Lisa Frankenstein," and history will remember me fondly. As mentioned in my review, "Everyone wants a goth girlfriend until she starts murdering those who've wronged her to harvest their bodies for parts for her undead boyfriend, but in the case of 'Lisa Frankenstein,' it'll only make you love her more." (BJ Colangelo)
Director: Zelda Williams
Cast: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Carla Gugino
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 51%
Lovely, Dark, And Deep
The woods are an inherently creepy place. Sure, you can enjoy a nice hike on a bright, sunny day. But what if you accidentally wander off the path and get lost in the thick, impenetrable forest? What if you can't find your way back? What if the night suddenly comes on, and you're still lost, wandering around in all that wild darkness? "Lovely, Dark, and Deep" is a slow-burn horror film that makes great use of its woodland setting.
Georgina Campbell, who appeared in the excellent 2022 horror film "Barbarian," plays Lennon, who has just taken a job as a ranger in the backcountry of Arvores National Park. Lennon has a history here: when she was a child, her sister vanished in this very park, never to be seen again. Lennon's sister isn't the only person to disappear in these woods — it seems that people (including other park rangers) have a bad habit of going missing here. Is it a case of people simply getting lost and perishing due to the elements? Or is there something darker lurking out in those woods? (Chris Evangelista)
Director: Teresa Sutherland
Cast: Georgina Campbell, Nick Blood, Wai Ching Ho
Rating: Unrated
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%
Oddity
Horror movies come in all shapes and sizes, but it's always tricky to measure how "scary" a given movie is because different things scare different people. That being said, I can pretty confidently say that director Damien McCarthy's "Oddity" will be one of the flat-out scariest movies released in 2024. Littered with nightmare fuel and a certain character that is going to go down in genre movie history, this is an inventive, terrifying, and bleakly funny film worthy of generating much discussion amongst its viewers.
The movie operates from a relatively simple premise: A blind woman, who also happens to be a medium, discovers a terrible truth behind her twin sister's death. So, she pays a visit to her sister's former husband at the house in the middle of nowhere where her mysterious death took place. Things get creepy as f*** from there. McCarthy is working with some familiar tropes here, but he weaves them together in a very fresh way. The tension is ever-present, there are some serious twists, and the only thing that ever relieves the tension is either a scare that will stick with you or one of the darkest laughs you're likely to encounter this year. This is an impressively frightening little motion picture. (Ryan Scott)
Director: Damien McCarthy
Cast: Gwilym Lee, Carolyn Bracken, Caroline Menton, and Steve Wall
Rating: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
Stopmotion
Ella (Aisling Franciosi) is the daughter of Suzanne Blake (Stella Gonet), a famous filmmaker who specializes in stop-motion animation. After Suzanne suffers a stroke, Ella determines to finish her mother's final film. Renting a flat in order to work, Ella meets a creepy little child (Caoilinn Springall) who tells her the film she's working on is boring — she should try something else instead. That "something else" ends up involving raw meat, dead animals, and altogether unpleasant-looking puppets. "Stopmotion" is a slow build loaded with dread. Blending live-action and ghoulish scenes of stop-motion animation, Robert Morgan's psychological horror pic brings us deep into Ella's fractured mind. Everything here feels slightly off, with blurry cinematography, intense sound design, and those nasty little puppets blending together into nightmare fuel. While things eventually go to a slightly predictable place, "Stopmotion" thrives due to its intensity and unrelentingly ominous atmosphere. (Chris Evangelista)
Director: Robert Morgan
Cast: Aisling Franciosi, Stella Gonet, Tom York, Caoilinn Springall
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%