The 8 Best Horror Movies Of 2024 So Far

Not all horror is overtly terrifying, nor is it about how many jump scares can be packed into a 90-minute package. Sometimes, horror is more of a psychological thing where one has to place oneself in the shoes of someone on screen and realize the situation at hand would be downright horrifying, even if it's not presented as "scary," per se. Such is the case with the buzzy "It's What's Inside," a movie that Netflix paid a small fortune for following its premiere at Sundance earlier this year. You can read /Film's 9 out of 10 review of the film right here.

There's a reason Netflix paid so much money for the film. Put plainly, it's one of the most original concepts put to screen in some time, relying totally on the brilliant execution of director Greg Jardin. This serves as his feature directorial debut, which makes what he pulls off all the more impressive. This is one of those "the less said the better" situations but, very basically, the film takes place at a pre-wedding party where a bunch of old friends reunite. It all descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged member of the group shows up with a mysterious suitcase. What's in the case? That's best left unsaid but what we get out of it is funny, wildly inventive, and unexpected. It's one of the best examples of a filmmaker being able to do an awful lot with relatively little in a long time. (Ryan Scott)

Director: Greg Jardin

Cast: Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Devon Terrell

Rating: N/A

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%