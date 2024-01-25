It's What's Inside Review: A Twisty, Tense, Energetic Thriller That Deserves A Big Audience [Sundance]

The concept of identity is a strange one these days. Everybody has at least two separate personas: online and in-person. Beyond that, each individual's identity fractures even further, as there's one persona for work, one for friends, one for relationships and/or lovers, one for strangers, and so on. This isn't a new issue by any means, as concepts like code-switching, modulating one's attitude for different people and situations, have existed nearly since advanced socialization began. The latest problem is one of perception, and thanks to the mountain of evidence known as a social media account can be called up by anyone at any time, your identity isn't fully under your own control anymore: context can be manipulated, details obscured, tone obliterated.

Greg Jardin, the writer and director of "It's What's Inside," a fantastic new thriller that premiered at Sundance this past week, is already attempting to control his own movie's identity. At the film's premiere in Park City, he implored journalists and critics like myself to not give away what's inside a certain character's briefcase, and from that mandate, you may think this concerns a late-stage plot twist. What it actually concerns is the film's core premise, something that's part and parcel of any discussion of any movie. The reason, I assume, for this request is the fact that "It's What's Inside" does tease out not just its own plot but even what genre of film it's going to be for most of its first act, and the surprise and subsequent excitement by a large, captive audience at the eventual reveal is pretty delicious.

Sadly, it seems that experience will remain exclusive to those of us who were lucky enough to see it with an audience at Sundance, as news has broken that Netflix has not only acquired the film for a staggering $17 million, but that the service will not be giving the movie a theatrical release. As such, I will not spoil the movie, but in hopes of getting the average Netflix user to make a point to watch it rather than accidentally find it a decade from now, I'll give away some tidbits. If you'd like to go in completely cold, read no further, but do know that "It's What's Inside" is one of the funniest, most clever, and narratively ambitious movies I've seen in a long while.