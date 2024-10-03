The Greatest Horror Movie Of The Century So Far Is Inside Another Horror Movie

While "Safe Haven" thrives regardless of horror subgenre, it's also the gold standard of found footage — and I suspect "The Blair Witch Project" would be proud. It's so expertly paced that even before all hell breaks loose, viewers must sit with the dread of already sensing the inevitable bloodbath that is to come. The hidden camera POVs spark a disorienting experience, which is only exacerbated when the tone shifts from an unsettling calmness to visceral terror.

As /Film writer Matt Donato explained in his argument for our "Scariest Scenes" column, "Between the gunshots and demonic birthings, 'Safe Haven' cycles through a cavalcade of horror ideas." Donato continues, "Where anthology segments sometimes play too simply, hinging on one sole reveal, 'Safe Haven' explodes with excess. It's a rare cinematic experience that has snowballing momentum from start to finish, rolling faster downhill, picking up speed until reaching the finish."

"Safe Haven" is so good that people genuinely forget just how good it is until they rewatch it, especially with what Evans and Tjahjanto choose to reveal compared to where they force our imaginations to run wild. The practical effects still hold up, the cult leader is a haunting presence from start to finish, and the bell that goes off before "the time of reckoning" now triggers a Pavlovian response that makes my heart race. "Safe Haven" provides horror fans with anything but, and no film since it has been able to match its glory. I fear that I'll spend the rest of my life chasing the full-body high that this segment provides ... but that's the thrill of the hunt.

On today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, we ranked all of the V/H/S films in honor of the new release of "V/H/S/Beyond." Take a listen to find out where "V/H/S/2" falls on the list:

