Nobody 2 Is Official, And Bob Odenkirk Just Landed The Most Exciting Action Director Working Today

This is a very exciting time for action cinema. Movies like "John Wick" have brought a new appreciation in American cinema for meticulous choreography and cartoon physics that make each set piece larger and wilder than the ones that came before them. Indie filmmakers like Adil & Bilall are similarly playing in the big studio space, while there's now unprecedented access to action movies from around the world, with filmmakers from countries like Indonesia leaving their mark on the genre. Indonesia, in particular, has seen some of the best action movies of the past decade, and it also gave us perhaps the most exciting voice in the genre working today — Timo Tjahjanto.

To quote our own BJ Colangelo, Tjahjanto "has never made a movie that didn't, at minimum, totally rip," whether it's his short films in "V/H/S/2" and "The ABCs of Death," his Sam Raimi-inspired movie "May the Devil Take You," or "The Night Comes for Us." This last one specifically is without a doubt the most balls-to-the-wall action film of the century, a ludicrously gory film that is skin-crawlingly violent, but also just pure, unadulterated fun. (Read our review for more on that.)

While we continue to wait for news of "The Night Comes for Us 2," it seems Tjahjanto has found his next project — a sequel to Bob Odenkirk's "Nobody." According to Variety, the Indonesian director has signed on to direct "Nobody 2," which will see Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen return. The film is set to go into production this August and will reach theaters next summer.