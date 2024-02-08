Bob Odenkirk Is Making Another Action Movie (And With A Really Exciting Director)

Are we officially at the point where we can say that, other than maybe the great Giancarlo Esposito, no other actor is enjoying a better post-"Breaking Bad"/"Better Call Saul" universe career than Bob Odenkirk? Best known for playing the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill, Odenkirk could've easily taken his foot off the gas pedal and coasted on the good will (and residual checks!) from starring in two of the best shows of the 21st Century. Instead, the talented actor has made a point to go with the exact opposite approach.

After making time for fantastic supporting turns in Steven Spielberg's "The Post" and Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" followed by his unexpected swerve into action leading man territory in 2021's "Nobody," Odenkirk is now setting his sights on an even more attention-grabbing collaboration. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will join forces with director Ben Wheatley ("High-Rise," "Free Fire," "Meg 2: The Trench") on a new crime thriller — simply titled "Normal," which makes this feel like the second of an unofficial blue-collar trilogy started by "Nobody" — that will once again star Odenkirk as the unlikeliest of action heroes. Even better, the script is penned by "Nobody" and "John Wick" writer Derek Kolstad. Oh, and did we mention that this is going to be a fascinating blend between a neo-Western and action movie? Or that Odenkirk himself is describing the story to the "early Bourne movies" while teasing an "M. Night Shyamalan-level of suspense and mystery"?? Frankly, the worst part of this news is that we can't see this movie stat.

And all that's without even laying out the early synopsis for this project, which I'm sadly going to make you scroll down to read like the little stinker I am.