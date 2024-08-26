Strange Darling Flips One Of Horror Movies' Oldest Tropes

When the film begins in earnest, the Lady is driving a car down a rural road and the Demon is pursuing her in a truck. "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" ends with blood-soaked final girl Sally (Marilyn Burns) being carried away in the back of a pickup truck, laughing in horrified euphoria that her nightmare is over.

The opening of "Strange Darling" feels like it follows on from that; we presume that the Lady has gone through similar trauma and her shaken appearance is because her mind is frozen with shock but adrenaline is pumping her body. Gallner, dressed in a lumberjack's red flannel with a gun-nut mustache, is sniffing cocaine as he drives after her — classic unhinged bad guy move. Plus, a man chasing after a woman to harm or kill her? In both the movies and real life, we always know who the villain in such situations us.

The Demon stops and shoots out the back window of the Lady's car, causing her to crash. When the Lady climbs out of the wreck onto the road, he floors it to ram her. She dives onto the left side of the road — then, in the few seconds she has before he breaks, crosses the street and begins running away in the opposite direction of where her pursuer thinks she went. Clever girl. Remember, a final girl is not just a victim. She's resourceful and always finds a way to outsmart or triumph over her tormentor where everyone else failed. That's why she's the final girl.

Trudging through the forest, the Lady stumbles on a campsite. She uses supplies there to change the bandage on her ear and disinfect the wound with alcohol. There's a held shot of her bracing herself for the pain, pouring the bottle onto her ear, and grimacing as she bites a rag so as not to scream. Action/horror movies love to put their heroes in this sort of life or limb decisions, as it's a perfect test of how hard their resolve to survive is. The Lady doesn't just run like a final girl, she has the grit of one too.

Chapter 3 of "Strange Darling" ends with the Lady stumbling on a farm house. The final shot is a close-up of her puppy dog-eyed face, as she strains through sobs to ask the homeowners, "Can you help me, please?!" How could you ever say no? Fitzgerald's performance is so layered, and her face so expressive, that even once you know the truth of her character the pleading doesn't feel insincere. She's both a murderer and a woman in need.