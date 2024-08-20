Strange Darling Review: Nothing Is As It Seems In This Clever, Hyper-Stylish Thriller

Before we go any further, let me just say, Giovanni Ribisi: I was not familiar with your game. Ribisi is primarily known as a character actor who specializes in playing squirrely weirdos (even when he's playing a normal guy in "Saving Private Ryan" he seems kind of odd), but as it turns out, he's also one hell of a cinematographer. Ribisi is a producer on "Strange Darling," and he also shot the entire film, and his photography is one of the best things the movie has going for it. Ribisi's 35mm footage pops off the screen, splashing our eyeballs with rich reds, glorious grain, and neon lighting that drenches the actors like liquid. This is a gorgeous movie, and the visual stunningness of it all crashes up against the dark, violent subject matter like waves hitting a rocky beach. The contrast between bright lights/big murder is a feature, not a bug, and every frame of "Strange Darling" feels like it is crafted to burn its way into your brain. Mollner and Ribisi seem like kids in a candy store here, high on sugary confections as they embrace every trick in the book (you want De Palma-esque split diopter shots? You got 'em, baby!).

There's a part of me — the cynical part, I suppose — that worries this is the sizzle without the steak; all flash, no fire. But film is a visual medium, and while that might sound like a painfully obvious statement, it's amazing how many modern directors seem to forget it. Not "Strange Darling" — it wants you to bathe in all this visual splendor. And if you don't like the story being told, well, at least you'll have plenty to feast your eyes on.

Speaking of the story, "Strange Darling" kicks off in high-octane fashion with a chase scene. A bloodied woman, credited only as The Lady and played by Willa Fitzgerald, is speeding away in a cherry-red car, pursued by a truck-driving, gun-toting man, billed as The Demon and played by Kyle Gallner. This guy wants this girl bad, and she is desperate to get away. Immediately, you are drawing conclusions as to what's going on here — without even a line of dialogue, you think you know who these characters are and what they want. And "Strange Darling" then proceeds to pull the rug out from under you again and again and again.