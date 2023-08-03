The Passenger Review: Blumhouse's Latest Horror Is Lean, Mean, And Bloody

"There's something about you. There's something fixable. I believe that." So says Benson (Kyle Gallner), a fast food worker turned serial killer in "The Passenger," Carter Smith's lean, mean, bloody machine of a horror movie. Benson is speaking to Randy Bradley (Johnny Berchtold), his nervous, timid, frightened coworker. The two men are on a road trip through hell, and a road trip through Bradley's past. Benson has taken it upon himself to "fix" Bradley, and while his methods are questionable — and bloody — his assumptions about Bradley are not wrong. Bradley is the type of guy too frightened to correct people who get his name wrong; he's a sad, quiet bundle of nerves, haunted by an unfortunate incident from his past — an incident that has seemingly informed his entire shabby existence.

A melancholy horror blankets this movie — it's a frequently nasty piece of work with a kind of sadness in its heart. And ruin and despair seem to be the name of the game; the characters traverse a rundown landscape where everything and everyone seems to be going out of business. A trip to the mall reveals countless stores abandoned or foreclosing. It's a dead-end town they forgot to close down, and the characters travel through this world with tired, weary attitudes.

When we first meet Bradley, he wakes at the crack of dawn to drive to his job at a fast food joint called Burgers Burgers Burgers. Fine dining this is not — the place, with its hideous orange-yellow-white color scheme, looks trapped in the '80s (and it looks like it hasn't been adequately cleaned since that decade, too). Bradley's coworkers are bullies, except for Benson, who seems to keep to himself, mopping the floors with his head down. And then everything changes — after a tense confrontation between Bradley and another coworker, Benson retrieves a shotgun from his car and proceeds to kill everyone in the joint. Everyone except Bradley.