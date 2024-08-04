Stephen King's Own Version Of The Hunger Games Is Going To Become A 'Hardcore' Horror Movie

While "Carrie" is the first novel Stephen King published, "The Long Walk" is actually the first novel he wrote. King penned the book in the mid-60s while he was a student at the University of Maine. "I submitted ["The Long Walk"] to the Bennett Cerf/Random House first-novel competition ... in the fall of 1967 and it was promptly rejected with a form note ... no comment of any kind. Hurt and depressed, sure that the book must really be terrible, I stuck it into the fabled TRUNK, which all novelists, both published and aspiring, carry around," King said.

King would hold onto the manuscript until 1979, when it was published under his pseudonym Richard Bachman. The book is set in a bleak future in which 100 teenage boys enter a competition known as the Long Walk. The rules: the boys must continuously walk along U.S. Route 1. They must stay above 4 miles per hour. If any boy drops below 4 MPH for more than 30 seconds, they get a warning. If a boy gets three warnings, they're shot dead. The competition goes on for miles and miles and multiple days. The winner is the last boy standing, and he is awarded a prize of their choosing. As you might imagine, it's dark, nasty stuff, and lots of kids die along the way.

None of this sounds like it would make for an overly upbeat film, and screenwriter J.T. Mollner confirms as much. Mollner says "The Long Walk" is going to be "faithful" and "a very hardcore, disturbing and somewhat controversial movie." He says that both Stephen King and director Francis Lawrence were committed to making an R-rated film, adding: "We didn't really pull any punches. Most of the stuff that you remember being tough to take in the book still exists ... And even the studio notes that came in and, and the feedback from everybody, everybody was on the same page as far as staying true to the brutality and the seriousness of the book."

All of this sounds really promising, and I hope everyone sticks to their guns here and delivers a disturbing horror movie that lingers with the viewer. There's no release date for "The Long Walk" just yet, but filming is expected to wrap in September.