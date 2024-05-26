What Stephen King Thinks About The Mist Movie Ending

In "The Mist," a group of people find themselves trapped in a supermarket when a mysterious, otherworldly mist rolls in and engulfs everything. David Drayton (Thomas Jane) and his young son Billy (Nathan Gamble) are among those trapped within the market, and David is one of the first to realize this is no ordinary mist. There are monstrous creatures lurking, ready to kill anyone who dares step outside. Unfortunately, things inside aren't so great, either. A religious nut named Mrs. Carmody (Marcia Gay Harden) is stirring up people's emotions and making them think this deadly mist is some sort of punishment from God.

After several mishaps (and deaths), David, Billy, a woman named Amanda (Laurie Holden), an older guy named Dan (Jeffrey DeMunn), and an elderly woman named Irene (Frances Sternhagen) escape the market in David's car, with David clutching a loaded gun. First, they travel to David's home, where he finds his wife has been killed. Then they head out onto the road, hoping to escape the mist. But the mist is everywhere. During their travels, they cross paths with a massive Lovecraftian monster. Feeling hopeless, the survivors decide to end it all. The task falls to David — but he only has four bullets in the gun, which he uses on everyone else (including his son). Now, David, splattered with blood, is the only one left alive.

David hears something rumbling outside the car, and assumes it's one of the mist monsters. Clearly out of his mind at this point, David steps outside, hoping the monster will come kill him. But it's not a monster — it's the military, who are in the process of killing the monsters and clearing the mist. If David had just waited a few minutes, his son and everyone else he killed would've been saved. The film then ends on David's horrified, insane screams, and we're all left feeling awful.