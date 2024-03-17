Why Stephen King Was Regretful (And A Little Envious) Over The Mist's Movie Ending

This article contains spoilers for "It" and "The Mist."

Stephen King has long been criticized — usually playfully — for his inability to conjure satisfying endings to his ambitious horror tales. This criticism is so widespread that King himself has goofed on it: in Andy Muschietti's 2019 film "It Chapter Two," based on King's 1986 super-novel, James McAvoy plays an author who also notoriously can't finish his stories well. King makes a cameo appearance as a cantankerous thrift shop owner ... who says to McAvoy's face that his endings suck.

Perhaps fittingly, the ending of King's original "It" also sucks. It involves the main characters, all adults, confronting a giant spider monster in a sewer by burrowing into its body and crushing its heart. This confrontation was paralleled by a scene of the same characters as 12-year-olds fleeing the same monster years earlier. King fans will cringe to tell you what happened in the sewer pipe on the way back to the surface after the battle. It's not a good ending. Only one screen adaptation of "It" — the 1998 Indian TV series "Woh" — altered the ending for the better. In that show, it was revealed that the evil cosmic clown Pennywise was actually the vengeful spirit of a man who had been bullied to death years before.

"The Mist" is another example of a King story being improved in adaptation. King's original 1980 novella "The Mist" ends on a note of hope, the lead characters finding signs that humans might have survived a monstrous sci-fi cataclysm. The celebrated 2007 film version of "The Mist," written and directed by Frank Darabont, ends on a much, much bleaker note.

In a 2023 interview with SyFy, Darabont admitted openly that King prefers the bleak ending over his own.