The Stephen King Alter-Ego That Inspired A George Romero Horror Movie

Stephen King can't stop. The best-selling horror novelist is nothing if not prolific, churning out books on a steady, unstoppable pace for decades now. For years, King said in interviews that the only days he didn't write were Christmas and on his birthday. Later, he admitted that was a lie — he wrote on those days, too. When you write that often, you produce a lot of work. But as King's career began in earnest following the publication of his debut novel "Carrie" in 1974, the publishing world had a curious rule: authors should only publish one book per year. That wasn't good enough for King — he wanted more.

"I've been asked several times if ... I thought I was overpublishing the market as Stephen King," King wrote later. "The answer is no. I didn't think I was overpublishing the market ... but my publishers did." King struck upon a solution to publish more than one book a year: a pen-name. At first, King wanted to use the name "Gus Pillsbury," which was the name of one of his grandfathers. Eventually, he settled on Richard Bachman — "Richard" pulled from author Donald E. Westlake's pseudonym Richard Stark, and "Bachman" from the band Bachman–Turner Overdrive. Bachman even had an entire backstory: when he wasn't writing, Bachman was a New Hampshire chicken farmer. He also had a wife, Claudia Inez Bachman. "The Bachmans had one child, a boy, who died in an unfortunate accident at the age of six (he fell through a well cover and drowned)," King said. "[A] brain tumor was discovered near the base of Bachman's brain; tricky surgery removed it."

The concept of Bachman allowed King to conduct an experiment and see if books without the Stephen King brand name would be as successful as those with his moniker slapped across the front cover. Predictably, the original Bachman books — "Rage"(1977), "The Long Walk" (1979), "Roadwork" (1981), and "The Running Man" (1982) — were not blockbusters. "The Bachman novels were 'just plain books,' paperbacks to fill the drugstore and bus-station racks of America," King wrote. "This was at my request; I wanted Bachman to keep a low profile. So, in that sense, the poor guy had the dice loaded against him from the start."

And then King, as Bachman, published "Thinner" in 1984. And someone finally made the connection. Richard Bachman's days were numbered.