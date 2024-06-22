Stephen King's First On-Screen Appearance Wasn't For His Own Work

The late, great George A. Romero is a legend. Romero started his career making short industrial films, but it was his 1968 breakthrough "Night of the Living Dead" that would ensure his legacy. Romeo continued to work steadily until his death in 2017, a true outsider always trying to maintain his own singular vision, bucking against the studio system. While Romero primarily worked in horror, he also stepped outside of the genre with 1981's "Knightriders." This underseen feature is about a traveling renaissance fair troupe who perform jousts while riding motorcycles instead of horses. It's kind of wild.

"Knightriders" stars Ed Harris as the king of the trope, and Harris had fond memories of the flick. "It was a very special time," the actor told Indiewire. "George was a beautiful, proud, creative, big bear of a guy. He was gregarious, he loved to drink and smoke. We had a helluva good time."

In addition to Harris, "Knightriders" also features Ken Foree, who appeared in Romero's "Dawn of the Dead," legendary makeup man and sometimes actor Tom Savini, and also a guy making his big screen debut as a character named "Hoagie Man." Hoagie Man's actor?

None other than Stephen King.