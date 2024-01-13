The Strangest Killer Objects In Horror Movie History, Ranked By Silliness

Inspiration strikes at the oddest times. Recently, I was watching Blumhouse's "Night Swim" and started thinking about all the strangest killer objects in the history of horror movies. "Where would a swimming pool rank on such a list," I pondered. "Would it rank lower or higher than a hungry bed?" These are the hard-hitting questions that race through my head, only eased by tasks like ranking all the craziest, head-scratchiest, most out-of-bounds killer objects in horror movie history.

We're not talking about flesh and blood killers or animal attackers. Even something like "Santa Jaws" is omitted from contention because while you could blame either the magical pen or sketchbook canvas that brings the Great White Santa to life, it's still a jingle-jangling shark gobbling up victims. This list is dedicated to deadly things that should not kill. Monstrous versions of household items that spring to life and slay the innocent with a most baffling reaction.

From car parts to baked goods to elevators, here's what I've got for y'all.