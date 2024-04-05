Cuckoo Review: Hunter Schafer Soars In This Screeching Ride Of Repulsive Sci-Fi Body Horror [Overlook 2024]

In Greek mythology, cuckoo birds were sacred creatures to the goddess Hera. Elsewhere, like in Europe and the United States, the cuckoo is often associated with the clock that imitates its birdsong, Coca Puffs, or as the name of origin for the words "cuck" and "cuckoldry," as the bird leaves its eggs in other nests and tricks other birds into raising its young (get it?). For Tilman Singer's new horror film, "Cuckoo" is a bonkers, bloody rollercoaster of terrorizing sound design and dynamic performances that feels like it could fall off the rails at any moment.

Fortunately, "Cuckoo" commits to its strange, sinister logic with fearlessness and refuses to play into formulaic movie logic while dangling familiar tropes like a hunter baiting prey, making this screeching ride of repulsive body horror wanting another go around. Admittedly, it might be hard to make sense of how some of the first-act logic feeds into the reveals in the third, but any surreal, experimental story worth its salt would demand the same.

"Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer leads as Gretchen, a 17-year-old forced to move in with her father and his new wife and daughter in a remote home they built in the German Alps. The vibes are off from the second the family arrives and is greeted by Herr König (Dan Stevens), the owner of the local resort and friend of her parents, who emotes like a Bond villain in a gay porn parody [complimentary]. A horrific scream song radiates out of the nearby forest, guests at the resort spontaneously vomit, Gretchen cannot stop getting brutally injured, and a strange woman with red eyes terrorizes people at night.

"Cuckoo" is a maddening head trip from start to finish, but if you try to think about it too hard, you might, well, drive yourself cuckoo.