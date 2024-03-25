Sydney Sweeney Nailed Immaculate's Most Shocking Scene On The First Take

Sweeney and Mohan explained that they shot the scene a couple of different ways just in case they wanted to show different things while in the edit, but Sweeney, who also produced the film, confirmed that the creative team's initial instinct was the right one. "We just sort of let it rip and what's in the movie is take one," Mohan confirmed. "We did three other takes as safeties. But yeah, she nailed it on take one and that's what's in the movie." Sweeney also said that she doesn't often rehearse her characters, instead opting to know her character and snap into the scene when the director calls "action," and snapping out the second she hears "cut."

Mohan described watching her process as witnessing her becoming "possessed" by the character. "Immaculate" is the third collaboration between Mohan and Sweeney, so if anyone knows her style by now, it's him. He joked that watching her jump in and out of character is always a shock for the rest of the crew, but as Sweeney jokingly explained, "It's called acting." As to how she gets into character, Sweeney said she builds character books and diary timelines of her characters' entire lives and relationships they've had. "It's the memories that they've had and it's just kind of building an entire person and I always believe that it's super important to separate yourself from the character as much as possible," she said. "And so doing that, I can just jump in and out."

Considering the intensity and primal feminine rage coursing throughout the final moments of "Immaculate," knowing Sweeney nailed it on the first take and then snapped out of character seconds later is more than enough proof that she's one of the most exciting actors working today.