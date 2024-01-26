Sydney Sweeney's Horror Movie Immaculate Continues An Exciting Actor-Director Relationship

"Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" star Sydney Sweeney has been having a pretty stellar moment. While the actor has been performing since childhood, her star has been shooting across the sky in the last few years. Just last year, she starred in the thrilling drama "Reality" for HBO and the box office smash hit "Anyone But You," and is kicking off her 2024 by entering Sony's Spider-Man Universe with "Madame Web." But becoming Spider-Woman isn't the only exciting venture on Sweeney's horizon. She's also reteaming with director Michael Mohan once again, this time for the horror film "Immaculate."

With a script by Andrew Lobel, "Immaculate" is a psychological horror film wherein Sweeney plays Cecilia, a nun who is given the opportunity to join an illustrious convent in Italy. Her new home seems absolutely perfect until strange things begin happening around the convent, including what appears to be an immaculate conception. The trailer gives off some serious "Suspiria," "Don't Look Now," and "Rosemary's Baby" vibes, and Sweeney is also serving as a producer on the film under her Fifty-Fifty Films banner.

Sweeney is no stranger to horror fare (having previously appeared in "The Ward," "Nocturne," and "Night Teeth"), but it's her continued collaboration with Michael Mohan that has me the most excited. Sweeney became a household name playing Cassie Howard on "Euphoria," but for my money, two of her most fascinating performances have been in "Everything Sucks!" and "The Voyeurs," both projects with Mohan at the helm.