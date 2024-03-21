Immaculate Ending Explained: Rock-A-Bye, Baby

This article contains major spoilers for "Immaculate."

To say that modern human society has issues with organized religion is an understatement. Make no mistake: faith is a beautiful and often necessary component of living, if only to help ease the burdens that are foisted upon every one of us on a daily basis. There can be such great comfort in believing that there's a divine presence in the universe, whether it's something that makes everything happen for an unfathomable reason or whether it's something that is perhaps testing us, putting all of us through our moral paces before we perhaps receive peace in the afterlife.

However, there's no denying that these beautiful and healthy aspects of religion have been woefully corrupted by eons of human weakness, frailty, bigotry, misogyny, and much else. As many people these days rightfully point out, a number of the current tenets of American Catholicism and Christianity (especially those of the Fundamentalist variety) are miles away from the actual teachings and principles of Jesus Christ.

"Immaculate," the new horror film by director Michael Mohan and writer Andrew Lobel, seeks to address this disparity within modern religion, specifically Catholicism, especially the way it does people more harm than good the more fanatical it becomes. Horror fiction has long had close ties to religion, after all, whether it be Old Testament Bible stories themselves or transgressive subversions of religions ideals and iconography. Rather than merely using the subgenre of Nunsploitation to make a generic horror movie, Mohan and company make "Immaculate" a compelling and impressively thoughtful (though still transgressive and subversive) statement on the disparity between religious dogma and human morality, particularly regarding the issue of women and their bodily autonomy.