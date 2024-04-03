The Cuckoo Trailer Takes Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer On A Strange Horror Trip
2024 is shaping up to be a good year for horror, and that's exciting. Horror remains one of the most dependable genres — if there's a new horror movie, audiences will likely turn out to see it. Hell, these days a horror movie doesn't even need to have good reviews to bolster its box office returns: people just want to go see a scary movie. Which brings us to "Cuckoo," a new horror film written and directed by Tilman Singer, who helmed the very strange 2018 German horror pic "Luz."
"Cuckoo" features "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer as Gretchen, a teen sent to live with her father in the German Alps. Sounds fun and picturesque, right? Wrong! There are scary things afoot. The film premiered at the Berlin film festival Berlinale this year, where it garnered mixed-to-positive reviews, many of which point out how weird the movie is. It currently sits at 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. As a fan of horror and Hunter Schafer, I'm very curious to see "Cuckoo" for myself. For now, though, I'll have to make do with the film's new trailer, which you can watch above.
Strange noises and bloody visions
Here's the "Cuckoo" synopsis:
Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father's boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.
All of this looks and sounds very promising, and the fact that the movie is supposedly weird and even confusing doesn't turn me off at all — it just makes the entire endeavor more enticing. Give me weirdness! In addition to Hunter Schafer, "Cuckoo" also stars Jessica Henwick, Dan Stevens, Marton Csokas, and Mila Lieu. The pic was originally supposed to open in May, but Neon recently bumped it back to August 9, 2024.