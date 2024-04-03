The Cuckoo Trailer Takes Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer On A Strange Horror Trip

2024 is shaping up to be a good year for horror, and that's exciting. Horror remains one of the most dependable genres — if there's a new horror movie, audiences will likely turn out to see it. Hell, these days a horror movie doesn't even need to have good reviews to bolster its box office returns: people just want to go see a scary movie. Which brings us to "Cuckoo," a new horror film written and directed by Tilman Singer, who helmed the very strange 2018 German horror pic "Luz."

"Cuckoo" features "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer as Gretchen, a teen sent to live with her father in the German Alps. Sounds fun and picturesque, right? Wrong! There are scary things afoot. The film premiered at the Berlin film festival Berlinale this year, where it garnered mixed-to-positive reviews, many of which point out how weird the movie is. It currently sits at 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. As a fan of horror and Hunter Schafer, I'm very curious to see "Cuckoo" for myself. For now, though, I'll have to make do with the film's new trailer, which you can watch above.