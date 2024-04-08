In A Violent Nature Review: A New Perspective On Slashers For Gorehounds With Patience [Overlook 2024]

Film historians are in a perpetual debate about what constitutes the first slasher film, but "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," "Black Christmas," "Halloween," and "Friday the 13th" all have one thing in common — they were scary as hell. 50 years later in the case of the former two, Leatherface with his chainsaw and Billy's obscene phone calls still manage to terrify new viewers straight out of their skin. Slasher films dominated the horror genre. But as time went on the perspective began to shift to keep things interesting. There were always audiences who showed up to see how the final girl would survive the madness this time, but more and more horror fans were turning in to support their favorite killers. Kills got more inventive, human characters became little more than bodies ripe for slaughter, and successful slasher icons were able to sustain long-running franchises, many of which continue today.

In writer/director Chris Nash's "In A Violent Nature," the perspective has shifted a step further. Rather than follow the human survivors trying to avoid becoming sliced, diced, and massacred by a seemingly invincible force of pure evil, the camera tracks the slasher, a hulking Jason Vorhees-esque being in an antique firefighter's mask. If you've ever wondered what Jason was doing while camp counselors told his tragic back story around a fire for fun or what it looked like when Michael Myers broke into the general store and stole a Halloween mask, "In A Violent Nature" is the film for you.

Unfortunately, that does mean the film is a whole lot of watching a giant dude trek around the forest in first-person like you're playing a Walking Simulator video game, but when he does finally cross paths with the irresponsible twentysomethings who awakened his spirit, the inventive and gory kills are worth the wait.