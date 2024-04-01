One Brutal Terrifier 3 Scene Even Made Art The Clown's Actor Sick

How brutal does a film need to be for horror aficionado Mike Flanagan to invent a new "MegaSlasher" genre to describe it? As brutal as "Terrifier 2." The 2022 "MegaSlasher" (a term basically indistinguishable from the "splatter" genre) was director Damien Leone's sequel to his low-budget 2016 "Terrifier," and took the violence to extreme levels in order to differentiate itself from the standard Hollywood slasher fare. As Leone said during a 2022 Q&A, "We have to show the audience things that [Hollywood] would never have the balls to show.'"

It's a tactic that worked, with the film proving too brutal for some horror fans and making headlines with reports of viewers fainting and vomiting during screenings. "Terrifier 2" scared up big wins at the box office, too, making $15.7 million on a $250,000 budget. Not bad at all, especially for a film that contains some of the most sickening on-screen violence you'll ever see. One scene in particular became infamous for the sheer level of sadism and depravity it displayed, and involved David Howard Thornton's Art the Clown absolutely decimating a helpless teen in her own bedroom before her poor mother returns home to witness the devastation. It's Leone's favorite kill of the franchise thus far, and helped propel the film's notorious reputation, ensuring a threequel was quickly greenlit.

While that was good news for Leone, it presented him with a significant challenge. After all, he'd built this saga by trying to outdo not only Hollywood but also himself when it came to gore. So, with "Terrifier 3" he had no choice but to once again try to come up with something so sickeningly depraved it somehow topped his last effort. Well, according to Leone and actor David Howard Thornton, he's done just that.