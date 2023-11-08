Terrifier 2 Director Explains How Iconic Horror Killers Inspired Art The Clown [Exclusive]

"Terrifier 2" caused a stir in 2022 for reportedly making audience members vomit and faint at screenings. But there was more to the success of director Damien Leone's $250,000 indie horror than sensationalist headlines. "Terrifier 2" was memorable for David Howard Thornton's committed performance as Art the Clown, a seemingly invulnerable manifestation of evil who embarks on a Halloween massacre. Thornton had played the character in 2016's "Terrifier," but with the sequel becoming as successful as it did, Art was cemented as perhaps the first original slasher character to make any kind of significant cultural impact since Ghostface.

Of course, it helped that "Terrifier 2" was even bigger, weirder, and bloodier than the original, delivering 138 minutes of unadulterated brutality while still presenting a more fully realized plot than its predecessor. According to horror director extraordinaire Mike Flanagan, "Terrifier 2" was worthy of the designation "MegaSlasher" for the way in which it revels in the complete annihilation of Art's victims. Whether you think the film deserves a distinct genre designation or not, there's no doubt Art the Clown has separated himself from other slasher icons simply by being so overtly sadistic and savage. But there's another element to the character, beyond his penchant for uber-violence, that sets him apart.

In his "Terrifier 2" review, /Film's Chris Evangelista observed how Art "doesn't just kill people, he destroys them, smashing bones, ripping off faces, hurling acid, and more," noting that such savagery was "almost comical in how over-the-top it all is." If you ask Leone, that comical element is actually a fairly important aspect of what separates Art the Clown from all the slasher characters that have come before, and perhaps the secret to his success.