Terrifier 3 Cast, Director, Producer, And More Info
It still feels like we're living in some kind of alternate universe after "Terrifier 2" managed to defy all logical expectations to become one of the biggest indie horror hits of all time. Director Damien Leone is also an accomplished special effects artist, and he ups the ante in the sequel to the nth degree. Riding on the wave of blood and success that the last film provided, "Terrifier 3" is poised to be even gorier, more irreverent, and increasingly offensive in the best possible way. Somehow, Art the Clown and his gleefully demented ways have captivated horror hounds that miss the era of the 1980s when luminaries like Tom Savini were rockstars.
The combination of a compelling neo-slasher icon and elaborate practical effects proved to be box office gold for the sequel, which went on to make over 15 million dollars against a budget of just $250,000. The mostly crowdfunded follow-up to the original "Terrifier" was a legitimate phenomenon that proved just how beloved Art the Clown and his twisted antics had become, but no one expected the hard-R, over-the-top gorefest to come spilling out into the mainstream. Somehow, there was even a semi-serious push to get "Terrifier 2" nominated for an Oscar.
With a proven track record of success, it's no surprise that "Terrifier 3" is officially on the way, with a much bigger budget that should help fuel Leone's wonderfully deranged imagination to come up with even more scenes of operatic graphic violence for horror fans to feast on. Without further ado, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming threequel.
When does Terrifier 3 premiere?
Luckily, there's a little bit of breathing room between the release of "Terrifier 2," which debuted October 6, 2022, and the release of "Terrifier 3." Even the most diehard horror fans with iron stomachs need some time to recover. The third entry in the series is set to start shooting in November or December of this year, with plans for a late 2024 release that will most likely be timed to premiere in October to take advantage of the Halloween season. For the time being, the "Terrifier" franchise is becoming the indie darling version of the "Saw" franchise.
Priscilla Smith, executive producer and founder of the French distribution company The Coven, told Deadline, "There will be a much bigger budget this time around, which is intended to give the filmmakers more creative freedom, and let them be as wild as they can be." Director Damien Leone also promised to try and top the intensity of the first two films. "'Terrifier 3' will be another boundary pushing addition to the horror genre, continuing the no holds barred, uncompromising exploits fans of the franchise have come to expect and celebrate. If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet," he threatened.
L.A.-based entertainment company Cineverse (formerly Cinedigm) has the distribution rights for North America and has plans for a wide release in theaters. At its height, "Terrifier 2" was playing in just over 1,500 theaters. "Terrifier 3" should open on that many screens as well, and will probably even surpass that number. Once it leaves theaters, "Terrifier 3" will stream exclusively on the Screambox streaming service.
What are the plot details of Terrifier 3?
In news that should surprise absolutely no one, the plot for "Terrifier 3" is probably not going to be too complicated. It is going to delve into the supernatural, however, giving Art the Clown a little more mystique as an unstoppable sadistic killer. The next movie should also explore the history and overall origin story of Art the Clown, without revealing too much about his motives, hopefully.
Official details about the storyline have been kept close to the chest so far, but Leone knew early on he wanted to make a third film, telling Variety:
"Once I figured out what Part Two was, I knew it was going to be at least a trilogy, so I've been working on this since I completed Part Two. Even while I was writing Part Two, I actually had scenes that I'd already written for Part Three because I knew where it was going to go."
Leone also made it clear that in the third film, he wants to return to the gritty slasher roots that made the first "Terrifier" so disturbing.
"I want this to be the scariest one of the trilogy. This one will actually have a little bit more of an evil overtone to it, so this is going to be hopefully the scariest and the darkest. I want it to feel as if the audience coming into this one isn't as comfortable with Art the Clown as they feel they are now. I want to see if I can make them really scared of him again."
Who is in the cast of Terrifier 3?
Just as Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water") has become a quintessential creature performer in the films of Guillermo del Toro, actor David Howard Thornton completely inhabits the role of Art the Clown in Damien Leone's "Terrifier" series. Thornton will be returning to murder the inhabitants of Miles County again in "Terrifier 3," along with Lauren LaVera who will be reprising her role as Sienna Shaw, the main protagonist from the sequel.
In "Terrifier 2," the character of Sienna Shaw achieves an almost mythic status going up against a seemingly invincible Art the Clown who somehow has the ability to self-heal from injuries that would kill any normal human being. Taking place on Halloween night, Sienna's angel-winged costume empowers her to become the warrior she needs to be in order to have any chance at surviving. Leone has previously said that her character is "crucial to the franchise moving forward," so expect a lot more ass-kicking from her in the third film.
Original "Terrifier" actress Samantha Scaffidi reprised her role as Victoria Heyes in the sequel, along with genre staple Felissa Rose ("Sleepaway Camp") and pro-wrestler and singer Chris Jericho who both appeared in memorable cameos. At this time, it's not clear who else will be popping up in "Terrifier 3," but it should be fine to expect a few more familiar faces from the horror genre to make an appearance in the highly anticipated trilogy capper.
Also, don't be surprised if you see Art the Clown's tiny accomplice, the Pale Girl (Amelie McLain), again in future installments.
Will there be a trailer soon?
To help fans remedy their post-Halloween blues, "Terrifier 2" is returning to theaters nationwide on November 1 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the film. If you're planning to attend, get to your seats early to enjoy a special introduction from creator Damien Leone and an exclusive teaser for "Terrifier 3" which will only be seen in theaters. Most likely, the teaser will appear on the internet at some point, but for now, the only chance to see it is in front of the "Terrifier 2" re-release.
In the official announcement over at Bloody Disgusting, Leone expressed his excitement at the surprise success of "Terrifier 2," stating:
"To see all the love 'Terrifier 2' has received and the excitement this release has inspired from fans new and old, is truly beyond words. As a thank you to our fans and the many people who worked tirelessly on this release, we want to bring it back to the big screen where it belongs. And more than that, while fans eagerly await the release of 'Terrifier 3' next year, we want the chance to share what we've been working on for the third installment because a year is just too long to wait."
Early-bird fans will also receive an exclusive "Terrifier 3" poster at each theater available to the first 100 attendees who come through the door. Tickets to the event are now on sale on Fandango, the official website, and Atom Tickets.
Where can I watch the other Terrifier movies?
Originally, Art the Clown appeared in a short film conceived by Leone and a small team of creatives. A horror anthology called "All Hallow's Eve" was crafted next that featured the short and also included Leone's previous work "The 9th Circle" which served as a dark re-imagining of "Dante's Inferno." To see where it all began, "All Hallow's Eve" is currently streaming on Shudder, and Tubi and is also available to rent or buy on multiple streaming platforms.
The first "Terrifier" is also available on Peacock, Tubi, Vudu, and Plex. As for "Terrifier 2," the surprise hit sequel is now streaming on Prime Video, Roku, and Hoopla if you happen to have a library card in your possession. Of course, the best bet is to probably wait and catch "Terrifier 2" in the theater during its re-release starting November 1.
Leone has also expressed previously that he intends to make a "Terrifier 4" as well in the not-to-distant future, telling Insider:
"I definitely want to make at least one more. There may be two to tell this story and tackle all the ideas that I have in my head ... Because there's a lot more to explore with Art the Clown, the pale girl, Victoria, and certainly Sienna as our final girl. We will be following her journey to the end of this franchise."