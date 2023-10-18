Terrifier 3 Cast, Director, Producer, And More Info

It still feels like we're living in some kind of alternate universe after "Terrifier 2" managed to defy all logical expectations to become one of the biggest indie horror hits of all time. Director Damien Leone is also an accomplished special effects artist, and he ups the ante in the sequel to the nth degree. Riding on the wave of blood and success that the last film provided, "Terrifier 3" is poised to be even gorier, more irreverent, and increasingly offensive in the best possible way. Somehow, Art the Clown and his gleefully demented ways have captivated horror hounds that miss the era of the 1980s when luminaries like Tom Savini were rockstars.

The combination of a compelling neo-slasher icon and elaborate practical effects proved to be box office gold for the sequel, which went on to make over 15 million dollars against a budget of just $250,000. The mostly crowdfunded follow-up to the original "Terrifier" was a legitimate phenomenon that proved just how beloved Art the Clown and his twisted antics had become, but no one expected the hard-R, over-the-top gorefest to come spilling out into the mainstream. Somehow, there was even a semi-serious push to get "Terrifier 2" nominated for an Oscar.

With a proven track record of success, it's no surprise that "Terrifier 3" is officially on the way, with a much bigger budget that should help fuel Leone's wonderfully deranged imagination to come up with even more scenes of operatic graphic violence for horror fans to feast on. Without further ado, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming threequel.