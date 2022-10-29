Terrifier 3 Could Be So Big It Gets Split Into Two Movies

There's sleeper hits and then there's slicer hits. Ultra-gory clown slasher "Terrifier 2" is one of the latter: the independently made, low-budget film surprised moviegoers this month when it expertly sliced its way through the box office. Along the way, it earned a good chunk of change, a positive response from horror fans, and a reputation as one of a handful of unrated scary movies that could very well make you physically ill. Despite the reports of ambulances hauling away overwhelmed viewers, "Terrifier 2" mostly made headlines for the right reason: as a sequel that critics say outshined — and outsplattered — the original.

So, naturally, it was only a matter of time before writer-director Damien Leon started getting questions about continuing the series. Ahead of the film's public release, as positive word-of-mouth from an early screening had already been spreading, /Film's Ryan Scott asked Leon about whether a third film could be on the horizon. "Right now, I would like to just tell a solid story where it has a nice arc for my heroes, my villains, it's complete," Leon said, revealing that he's planned a trilogy. "So a three is, I can almost guarantee a part three. After that? We'll see if there's anything left and if the fans still are still accepting of this character and this franchise."