Terrifier 2 Has Entered The Oscar Race, And Is That Really Such A Crazy Concept?

Makeup effects legend Rick Baker has famously won seven Academy Awards for his work, beginning with his historic win for the mind-blowing transformation in "An American Werewolf in London." Baker studied under the legendary makeup artist Dick Smith ("The Exorcist"), who helped solidify the importance of special makeup effects as a crucial part of the cinematic arts. Smith won his Oscar for the incredible makeup transformation of F. Murray Abraham from a young composer into an old man in "Amadeus." Smith also literally wrote the book on makeup with the "Do-It-Yourself Monster Make-up Handbook," a how-to book manual that went on to influence countless makeup artists. I wouldn't be surprised if Damien Leone has a copy, himself.

There has been a long gap in the awards recognition for horror, especially in the realm of graphic effects that aren't looked at with the same level of prestige as the traditional applications of makeup used in safer, more palatable period pieces. 2010's "The Wolfman" was the last proper genre film to win Oscar gold in the category, and Luca Guadagnino's remake of "Suspiria" was the last horror film to even have a legitimate chance at being nominated. "Suspiria" actually had a shot, seeing how prosthetics designer Mark Coulier already had two Oscars for "The Iron Lady" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel," but unfortunately for horror fans, "Suspiria" was only nominated for a Saturn Award. "Vice" would ultimately go on to win the coveted prize at the 2019 ceremony.

So, does "Terrifier 2" even stand a chance? Of course not, but expect it to win one of Fangoria's coveted Chainsaw Awards for sure.