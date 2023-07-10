What David Howard Thornton Most Wants To See From Art The Clown In Terrifier 3

This post contains spoilers for "Terrifier" and "Terrifier 2."

Depending on how you feel about these things, "Terrifier 2" was either an impressively tasteless splatter-fest or a triumph of low-budget horror filmmaking. Either way, there's no denying that director Damien Leone did a lot with his $250,000 budget, bringing in over $15 million at the global box office and causing a small but significant cultural stir.

That stir came mainly by virtue of "Terrifier 2" being outrageously gory while also being given a relatively wide theatrical release. Reports of people vomiting during screenings and hardened horror fans struggling to make it through the brutality helped build the buzz, and "Terrifier 3" was quickly greenlit, cementing the return of David Howard Thornton's sadistic serial killer Art the Clown. And it was Art's sickening antics that really made "Terrifier 2" a success, as word of mouth spread about his uniquely grisly kills and horror fans felt compelled to test their mettle against Leone's slasher.

Which was pretty much the way the director planned things back when he was plotting out the original "Terrifier." Speaking at a Q&A, Leone said:

"When I was getting ready to make 'Terrifier' I knew it was going to be so low budget. We had like $35,000 to start shooting the movie and I said, 'Why is somebody gonna watch this movie when they can go watch a $50 million Hollywood horror film?' and I said, 'We have to show the audience things that they would never have the balls to show.'"

That led to the aforementioned ultra-gore of both "Terrifier" and its sequel. Which is all well and good, but it does mean topping his previous work will be a uniquely challenging task when Leone starts to write "Terrifier 3." Luckily, David Howard Thornton has some ideas.