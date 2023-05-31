Art The Clown Will Return In Terrifier 3, Which Is Officially Moving Forward

Again: plot details for "Terrifier 3" are non-existent at the moment, at least to us. But Deadline reports that Art the Clown actor David Howard Thornton is set to return. Also likely returning: Lauren LaVera as Sienna, the capable final girl from "Terrifier 2." Writer-director Damien Leone is back, too. Filming on the third film is expected to begin this winter, with a 2024 release date likely. The budget for this third entry has also been increased from the previous films, which makes sense.

Regarding the new movie, Leone said:

"Terrifier 3 will be another boundary pushing addition to the horror genre, continuing the no holds barred, uncompromising exploits fans of the franchise have come to expect and celebrate. If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet."

The Coven's Priscilla Smith added:

"There will be a much bigger budget this time around, which is intended to give the filmmakers more creative freedom, and let them be as wild as they can be. And, all jokes aside, we are going for that Oscar this year."

I personally thought the first "Terrifier" was kind of awful. But "Terrifier 2" surprised me. It has its problems — some of the acting is not great, to say the least. But the sequel was such a big, bloody swing for the fences that I had to appreciate it (you can read my review right here). With that in mind, I'm curious to see what Leone and company do with "Terrifier 3."