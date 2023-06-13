Terrifier 3 Director Gets Honest About The Pressures Of Building On A Fan-Favorite Film

Pennywise better watch out; there's a new killer clown in town and he's truly terrifying.

The 2022 surprise hit "Terrifier 2" brought the greasepaint-covered bogeyman Art the Clown to the mainstream, shocking audiences worldwide and earning around $12 million at the box office despite almost no marketing campaign. Instead the film's success relied entirely on word of mouth, as fans who were horrified by the brutal sequel told their friends they simply had to see it to believe it. The first "Terrifier" took the Art character from Leone's 2013 anthology film "All Hallows' Eve" and gave him a feature-length film of his own, portrayed by actor David Howard Thornton. "Terrifier" was a low-budget limited release that earned mixed reviews and moderate attention from horror fanatics, but its sequel had more success than anyone probably could have imagined. Now, Leone has one seriously tough task ahead of him: making a "Terrifier 3" that will live up to its predecessor.

"Terrifier 2" was kind of a miracle, with its modest $250,000 budget and lack of marketing. The film's commitment to gory exploitation managed to genuinely gross out audiences, with reports of fainting, vomiting, and ambulances being called to theaters. That's advertising so good that you can't even buy it and harkens back to classic horror films like "The Exorcist," which also allegedly led audiences to be sick. That's a lot for Leone to live up to in the upcoming "Terrifier 3," and he recently sat down with Variety to share his concerns over potentially letting the fans down.