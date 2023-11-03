This Is Terrifier 2 Director Damien Leone's Favorite Kill In The Series So Far [Exclusive]

In recent years, we've been treated to some standout horror efforts, with surprise hits such as "Barbarian" and "Talk to Me" proving the genre is very much thriving at a time when the movie industry as a whole appears to be in a permanent state of flux. "Terrifier 2" is one such example, causing a stir upon its release after reports of people fainting and vomiting at screenings made the rounds. A film that's too brutal for even seasoned horror fans? That's always going to get attention.

The first film arrived in 2016, and director Damien Leone took it upon himself to push the violence to absurd degrees in order to differentiate his movie from the typical Hollywood slasher. The best and most notorious example was a scene in which a woman is hacksawed in half by the psychotic Art the Clown. When it came time for a sequel, Leone had to outdo himself and pushed things even further, leading horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan to the classify "Terrifier 2" as a "MegaSlasher."

Whether or not you think we need a new genre term for what could quite easily be classified as your typically gruesome splatter effort, the result was a more than $15 million take at the global box office for a film that cost $250,000 to make. A big part of keeping production costs low was Leone's own efforts to make the grizzly practical effects with help from a few trusted colleagues. In one instance, this led to a triumph of gory ingenuity for a scene which, according to Leone, features his favorite kill of the "Terrifier" series so far.