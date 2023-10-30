Terrifier 2 Director's Childhood Heroes Were Freddy And Jason, Not Spider-Man [Exclusive Interview]

Seeing "Terrifier 2" in theaters, I remember watching the bedroom kill and thinking, "by watching this in the theater, am I being put on some kind of list?" And it stuck with me ever since. What is your favorite "Terrifier" kill out of both movies so far?

Well, I think it's going to be very hard as I go, no matter what I do, no matter how brutal I make these kills, I don't think I'm ever going to top the imagery of the hacksaw scene [from the first film], or really have that impact just because people didn't know what "Terrifier" was when they were watching the original "Terrifier." And until they got to that moment, that was a really shocking moment. That movie takes a turn, and that's the scene that everybody remembers. So although it's not my favorite kill that I've executed, I think that's always going to be the one that "Terrifier" is remembered for. But in terms of a technical level and the way it came out, I really am proud of the bedroom kill scene, the Allie kill from "Terrifier 2." It was harder because of the popularity of the hacksaw scene from part one. There was a lot of added pressure as to, "How do we now top that scene and what's it going to be?" And so we took a lot of time building that.

We actually reconfigured that scene during quarantine because we were shut down. Production was cut down of course, during Covid. And we had started it a couple of days, we shot a couple of days and I didn't think it was coming out good at all. So during quarantine, I called my producer, Phil Falcone, and I said, "Listen, we have all this time on our hands now. Let's just start from scratch. I'm going to write out a list of the worst things you could ever do to a human being. We'll pick about five of them and we'll just really take all the time to craft these special effects, and then when we get out of this lockdown, we'll go back and we'll shoot it."

And that's what we did. We built these effects, we spent months building them in Phil's basement, and then we went and shot for an additional five days straight of just murdering poor Casey Hartnett in a freezing cold barn. That's where we built that set in the middle of winter. And she's the MVP of that scene for sure, because not a lot of people would be able to suffer through that. She really did suffer through that, and she delivered such an incredible performance. So I really always got to give her a shout-out when we mention that scene.

My team came across a forum discussion where a bunch of horror fans were discussing how you'd be the ideal person to bring back "Friday the 13th." Would you be interested in taking on a mainstream horror icon like that? Do you have a Jason Voorhees pitch up your sleeve?

I wish I had one up my sleeve, but I've been on record for quite some time now saying if I could ever remake one slasher film, it would be "Friday the 13th." Jason was always my favorite slasher since I was a little kid, and I think that there's a way to ... I mean, my approach would be to keep it in the '80s, honestly. I would have it take place in the early '80s. I would try and make him as scary as possible because I feel like that's something they kind of lost as the movies went along. You just start getting too comfortable with these villains and you need to be scared of them again. And of course it would be brutal. Believe it or not, I've gotten to talk to some people who are execs who are in charge of that franchise. I've expressed my interest in it. I think I'm still a little too obscure on that Hollywood list of people that they would approach to direct that film.

I've been told, "Listen, everybody and their mother wants to make that movie. It's a long list." So unfortunately, I don't think I'd get to make it now, but maybe when they reboot it in the next 20 years, I'll be able to take a crack at it. But that would be a dream project and so would "A Nightmare on Elm Street." I would absolutely love ... I think there's a lot of interesting stuff and scary stuff you can do with Freddy that we haven't seen in a long time. The hard thing about "Nightmare Elm Street" is just finding that new Robert Englund. That would be the hardest thing, of course.

As much as I love "Halloween," I feel like I don't have an idea of how to make that fresh. I think "Halloween" needs to rest for a little bit. Part one is so perfect, the original "Halloween," and then we've just seen all these other variations of the character, just making him very brutal, doing this, doing that, where I don't know what else I could really bring to that table. So as much as I love Michael Myers and "Halloween," that's one I wouldn't be too eager to jump on.

I'm actually a "Halloween Ends" fan. I know that one's controversial, but with that ending, I'm like, "Let's give Michael Myers about five years off. Let's take a break and let him get scary again."

There's nothing wrong with that. Just take a breather. Five years is going to go by like that.