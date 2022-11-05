Mike Flanagan Says Terrifier 2 Just Invented The 'MegaSlasher' Genre

If you're a film person, you've probably already heard about the balls-to-the-wall chaotic gorefest that is "Terrifier 2." Art the Clown returns from the dead to live his best happy-go-lucky slasheriffic life, and he has done so with aplomb based on reports of people puking while watching the film in theaters. Who can blame him, though? Wouldn't we kill to make sure that we were perpetually stuck in our own happy place? For Art, he most definitely would, and proves it in this latest terrifying installment.

Just to get you caught up to speed, "Terrifier 2" features the return of David Howard Thornton as the suspiciously happy murder clown. Something has brought Art the Clown back from the dead and, like any other giddily blood-seeking clown would want to do, it's not long before he starts terrorizing Miles County again. Per convenient slasher timing, Art the Clown returns on Halloween night, and fixates on a teen and her younger brother who, in all honesty, didn't need these shenanigans. But who ever needs murderous shenanigans in their life?

With "Terrifier 2" getting widespread attention, people have been slowly coming out of the woodwork to talk about where it sits within the genre. It's not quite a traditional slasher the way horror fans have come to understand it. This, even though Art the Clown fulfills the definition of a slasher by hunting and killing groups of people. But horror aficionado Mike Flanagan has another label for the terrifying film.